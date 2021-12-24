James Harden is having one of the worst seasons of his career, but Kyrie Irving's return could only make things better, according to Jalen Rose.

In a rather shocking turn of events, the Brooklyn Nets decided to backpedal and allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player. The talented guard will play in road games once he clears the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Nets didn't want Irving to be a distraction and hurt their chemistry by only appearing in half of their games. Nonetheless, the massive COVID-19 outbreak in the league pretty much forced their hand.

Steve Nash's team has fared fairly well without Irving on the roster but James Harden has struggled to be at his best since the start of the season. Gladly for him, Kyrie's return should only make things easier, per Jalen Rose of ESPN.

Kyrie Irving's Comeback Will Help James Harden Get Out Of His Slump, Says Jalen Rose

“I think once Kyrie returns, he re-energizes (Harden) and starts to be a little more engaged,” Rose said on Jalen & Jacoby. “I’ve seen moments where we saw the throwback James Harden of Houston. But, I’ve seen too many moments of him not looking like one of the Top 75 players of all time. And if you don’t believe me, there are so many stats to prove this.”

“I thought when Kyrie Irving was not playing, the James Harden productivity would be elite. It has not been,” Rose added. “He has not even really been ballin’ like we know he’s capable. So, I think putting Kyrie back re-infuses Harden as well, because KD has been terrific.”

It's been a while since Kyrie was on the court but he's still one of the most talented offensive players of all time. Harden has struggled to adjust to the new rules and he's not getting to the line as often as he did.

Even so, the Nets have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and Kevin Durant is playing the best basketball of his career. So, look out for them now that they'll have their Big 3 back on the court.