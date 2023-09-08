James Harden has burned every single bridge he’s crossed throughout his career in the NBA. He’s made life hell for every team he’s played for since leaving Oklahoma, and the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t the exception to that rule.

Harden is determined to force his way out of the City of Brotherly Love. He reportedly believes he can still be an alpha dog, even though that has never led him to postseason success.

That led to some concerns about Joel Embiid’s eventual desire to leave the team as well. However, ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne reports that the reigning MVP is unmoved by Harden’s current situation.

Joel Embiid Is Unmoved By James Harden’s Situation

“Thus far, Embiid has given the franchise assurances he is OK riding out the current drama with Harden, sources said,” Shelbourne said. “How long he gives them to resolve the matter remains to be seen.”

“[Tyrese] Maxey has done the same, even waiting on a contract extension this summer so the franchise can preserve its ability to operate under the salary cap and improve the team in the future,” Shelbourne added.

Of course, we’ve seen these kinds of situations spiral and backfire multiple times, so the Sixers shouldn’t be 100% certain about their chances of keeping their stars regardless of what they say.