The Los Angeles Lakers went to great lengths to pair Anthony Davis with LeBron James, and it paid off right away. Still, he hasn’t lived up to the hype as a potential alpha dog on the team.

Even so, Davis has been arguably the most important piece for the purple and gold since he arrived in Southern California. The team will go as far as he can lead them on both ends of the floor.

With that in mind, and despite all the inconsistency and how often he misses game, the Lakers are looking forward to signing him to an extension before the start of the upcoming NBA season.

Lakers Will Give Davis An Extension Soon

“Ultimately, making Davis happy is something the Lakers want to continue to do as they see him as a cornerstone of this franchise presently and in the future,” reported Corey Hansford of Lakers Nation. “As it stands, Davis has an early termination option on his contract after this season, meaning he could be a free agent next summer, but expectations are that he won’t be going anywhere.”

“Recent reports suggest that the Lakers view Davis as someone who has represented the franchise extremely well since coming over and want him around moving forward, so expectations are that the two sides will agree to a contract extension before training camp begins,“ added Hansford.

Davis has earned the right to get paid, and the Lakers won’t risk losing him without getting anything in return, so this was a no-brainer move, even if they have to overpay for his services.