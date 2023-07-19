Reigning MVP Joel Embiid put the Philadelphia 76ers — and the NBA as a whole — on notice with his latest statements, saying that he would love to win a championship in Philly or somewhere else.

He later took to Twitter to claim he was just trolling, and Sixers GM Daryl Morey also said Embiid is happy in the City of Brotherly Love and wants to stay there. However, the damage was already done.

With that in mind, Zach Harper of The Athletic believes the Miami Heat could abandon their pursuit of Damian Lillard to try and reunite Embiid with Jimmy Butler, as he could be easier to get.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Could Make A Run For Joel Embiid

“Daryl Morey is already processing Philly getting subpar value for [James] Harden,” Harper wrote. “However, a trade for Embiid (as awful as that might sound) is eased by Miami offering Bam Adebayo, a versatile four-time All-Star and two-time All-Defense selection.”

“An Adebayo-centered trade package to reunite Butler and Embiid could be an easier pill to swallow,” continued the report. “It would end any pursuit of Lillard due to lack of assets, but such a pursuit could also not yield Lillard at all.”

Embiid was aware of the effect his comments would’ve had, so maybe some truth lay within that joke, and he’s always raved about Jimmy and their time as teammates. It’s not that far-fetched to think at all.