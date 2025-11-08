Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards makes a major statement about the NBA Cup

Since its creation, the NBA Cup has been a subject of debate — a tournament with clear potential but also with concerns about the added workload and the number of games during the regular season. The Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards, are determined to make a deep run and possibly win it all.

Anthony Edwards is all in on the NBA Cup. Well, kind of. After dropping 37 points in a blowout win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, the Timberwolves star spoke about his team’s mindset heading into the tournament and admitted he’s still not entirely sure how the whole thing works.

“Every year. Yeah, sure,” Edwards said when asked if the team’s motivation to win the Cup has grown. “Julius brought us together a couple of practices ago and was like, man, let’s try to win this year,” Edwards told reporters.

While Edwards is clearly on board with the idea of chasing the first-ever in-season title, he also admitted the format still leaves him confused. “We didn’t really understand the rules and stuff but… I still don’t understand the rules,” he added. “I really don’t care, but I think just winning the games means more than anything.”

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

How the NBA Cup works

The NBA Cup, also known as the In-Season Tournament, features all 30 teams divided into six groups of five. Each team plays four group-stage games, and the top eight teams advance to the knockout rounds. From there, it’s single elimination until a champion is crowned. All tournament games except the championship count toward regular-season standings, and the winning team splits a $500,000 prize per player.

Edwards’ numbers so far

For Edwards, while all the details might go over his head, his focus remains on one thing: winning. With averages of 25.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season, he’s performing at an elite level. The Timberwolves have shown flashes of greatness early on, and Edwards continues to lead by example in both energy and scoring.

What’s next for Minnesota

As the tournament progresses, the Timberwolves will aim to build on their strong form and make a statement in the Western Conference. With Edwards playing at a high level and the roster showing growing chemistry, Minnesota could become one of the toughest teams to beat in the NBA Cup.