NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson reportedly on the verge of a breaking point with the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have endured a disastrous start to the NBA season — far below expectations despite their offseason roster moves. Much more was expected from this group, but key players have struggled to deliver, and that includes Klay Thompson.

While the team currently ranks among the league’s top-five defenses, their offense sits dead last in offensive rating. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, general manager Nico Harrison and the Mavericks’ front office are actively exploring potential trade scenarios involving Thompson to gauge his market value.

Several teams are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, as Thompson’s veteran leadership and elite shooting could significantly boost a contending team’s championship hopes.

Alongside Thompson, the Mavericks are also evaluating options for center Daniel Gafford, the 27-year-old big man who recently signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks.

The move that may have strained Kidd and Thompson’s relationship

Head coach Jason Kidd has made his boldest decision of the season so far: benching Klay Thompson. In a move that reflects both Thompson’s underwhelming performance and the team’s growing sense of urgency, the four-time NBA champion was sent to the bench for the first time since joining Dallas.

Kidd’s drastic call wasn’t made on impulse. The coach revealed he had spoken with the veteran beforehand, explaining that the adjustment was meant to add another ball handler to the starting lineup — a tactical shift aimed at improving offensive flow.

With Kyrie Irving sidelined, the Mavericks have been forced to rely heavily on rookie standout Cooper Flagg to handle primary playmaking duties — a role that doesn’t suit the young forward’s natural game and has hurt his efficiency (38.8% from the field). The insertion of D’Angelo Russell into the lineup is intended to bring more stability to the offense during the NBA games.