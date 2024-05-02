Amid several rumors of a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks star PG Trae Young got brutally hones about his future with the organization.

The Los Angeles Lakers are already planning for next season, and that only means one thing. Just like it happens in every offseason, they’re going to be tied to every big name in the NBA.

That was the case even before the end of the season. For weeks, analysts and fans have wondered whether they would make a run at Trae Young, as the Atlanta Hawks might finally consider moving on from him.

Young, like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, is also represented by Klutch Sports. On top of that, some state that he’s rubbed his current team the wrong way, so they might choose to stay with Dejounte Murray instead.

Trae Young Says He Wants To Win

Young is no stranger to the outside noise, and this isn’t the first time that he’s been tangled up in a story like this. That’s why he was finally brutally honest about his desire to win, whether it’s in Atlanta or somewhere else:

Trae Young

“Obviously, I want to be in Atlanta, but at the same time, I want to win. I don’t feel like I have very much time to waste,” said the former Oklahoma Sooner in his podcast.

The Lakers Will Consider Trading For Him

A recent report by The Athletic also talks about that. Nonetheless, as much as Young’s name will be one in the Lakers’ shortlist, decision-makers will debate whether he’s the right fit for their team:

“The Lakers are expected to be aggressive in the market, with Atlanta’s Trae Young one of the more intriguing names out there. The Lakers’ room could be split on him as they try to make the most of this precious time in which James and Davis are still playing at an elite level. He’ll be one of many names that is expected to be discussed,” read the report.

Young is a special offensive talent, but he comes with some baggage, and he’s a major liability on defense. The fit in Los Angeles is questionable, but he might also be the most ‘gettable’ star Rob Pelinka could get his hands on right now.