No NBA superstar has had more help than LeBron James. That’s not a shot at him by any means, as history has shown that having a great team doesn’t always mean you’re going to win.

Still, it is a fact that James has had a plethora of talent by his side en route to winning his four championships. No one can win on its own, so, again, that’s not something to call him out for.

With that in mind, it’s only natural that he finishes his career the way he’s played it: With another star. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers will go star-hunting this offseason, and they won’t spare any effort to try and get another star to Southern California.

The Lakers Will Pursue A Third Star

“Yes, they are (star-hunting),” Buha said. “And I can confirm that from multiple sources. They are going third-star hunting this offseason. And we’ll see how that affects the D’Lo (D’Angelo Russell) situation. We’ll see how — you probably have to give up Austin in almost any third-star trade.”

To be more specific, Buha pointed out the likes of Kyrie Irving and Trae Young — both of whom have been linked to the Lakers in the past — as potential trade candidates:

“Now, who’s available? The one name I continually hear is Trae Young,” Buha said. “He’s been to Laker playoff games before. He’s a Klutch Sports client. That’s probably the most realistic one right now. What happens with Dallas and Kyrie? Do they flame out? Do they lose in the Play-In? Do they lose in round one? Does Dallas ultimately break that up? And then, what’s the market for Kyrie?”

As for Donovan Mitchell, who was also mentioned as a potential target for Rob Pelinka, might not be available, as the Cleveland Cavaliers will make a strong push to keep him, and both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will also be in the mix:

“Donovan Mitchell, it seems like there’s been a little bit more growing optimism and buzz that he’s gonna stay in Cleveland. But even if he leaves, the two New York teams have reportedly been the favorites just because he’s from the greater New York area,” said Buha.

At the end of the day, it’ll all depend on the asking price and the players’ situations, as they might only be able to go after disgruntled players looking to leave. Whatever the case, —even more — help could be on the way for LeBron.