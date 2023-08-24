Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry made a name for himself for his shooting but also for being down to Earth and humble. Even so, all NBA superstars must have an ego.

Recently, Curry proved that he’s not the exception to that rule, going as far as to call himself the greatest point guard of all time, and putting himself in that same category with Magic Johnson.

With that in mind, and considering all the debate that those words fueled, his trainer Brandon Payne explained why he’s the most skilled player this game has ever seen, even ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Steph Curry’s Trainer Says He’s The Most Skilled Ever

“He’s quite possibly the most skilled basketball player that has ever played,” Payne told Sportskeeda. “He has the combination with his skill level, his decision-making ability and his level of conditioning.”

“As his career has gone on, he has had increasing level of strength. On top of that, he happens to shoot it pretty well (laughs). He’s been a winner at a very high level, and he’s a leader,” he added.

Curry’s workout drills are simply insane, and even some NBA players have reportedly had issues keeping up with him, so maybe his trainer has a valid point, even if he’s biased.