Tyler Herro appears to take subtle shot at Jimmy Butler after Heat’s OT win over Magic

The Miami Heat continue to face uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Butler, who has been indefinitely suspended by the franchise. Despite the ongoing drama, the Heat managed to secure a thrilling double-overtime victory against the Orlando Magic, defeating them 125-119. Tyler Herro appeared to subtly address Butler’s absence after the game.

In a marathon game that went into double overtime, the Heat ultimately secured the win thanks to an outstanding performance from Tyler Herro. Alongside Bam Adebayo, Herro will need to step into a leading role for the team following Jimmy Butler’s exclusion.

Herro finished the game as the leading scorer, putting up 30 points while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out 12 assists. During his post-game interview on the court, Herro appeared to take a subtle jab at Jimmy Butler, stating that the team has a great group and that he’s happy to be a part of it.

“I’m just having fun, man, just hooping, playing free, trying to get wins every night,” Herro said after the Heat’s win. “That’s what matters most. We’ve got a great team, man, so I’m just happy to be here”.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Butler suspended indefinitely

Despite reportedly requesting a trade, the Heat have yet to find a destination for Butler and have decided to suspend the player indefinitely after he walked out of practice prior to the game against the Magic.

According to ESPN reporter Shams Charania, Butler has been suspended indefinitely by the Miami Heat after leaving practice upon being informed that he would not be starting in the game against the Magic.

Is a trade finally happening?

The strained relationship between Butler and the Heat has fueled trade speculation for months, but recent developments suggest the franchise might finally be ready to move on. NBA insider Brian Windhorst shared his perspective on ESPN’s First Take.

“I wasn’t sure about that maybe 7 or 10 days ago, but I really am more sure than ever that it’s going to happen. The Heat are trying to make it happen,” Windhorst said. “More teams are going to wade in here, because the price on Butler is going to be lower”.

As the Heat navigate the turbulence surrounding Butler, the team’s stars, like Herro and Adebayo, continue to carry the load. Whether Butler gets traded soon or not, the Heat seem focused on finding their stride without their marquee player.