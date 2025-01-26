NBA News: Heat’s Erik Spoelstra asserts one of his players deserves All-Star selection

The Miami Heat notched an impressive 106-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, led by Tyler Herro’s stellar performance. Herro, who has become a model of consistency for Miami, continues to deliver standout numbers, further solidifying his case for a spot in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. Head coach Erik Spoelstra, not typically one to campaign for his players, made his position clear regarding Herro’s credentials.

“That’s just not my style, but I do think Tyler should be an All-Star,” Spoelstra told The Miami Herald. “His play speaks for itself. It’s been that way. I’m hopeful the coaches vote him in. That’s the ultimate respect.”

Spoelstra also highlighted how opposing teams have adjusted their game plans to account for Herro. “In January, he’s been the most trapped player on pick-and-rolls. That’s a sign of great respect,” Spoelstra noted. “His off-ball movement and all of those things have really improved. I think it will happen. I do. His play has been that consistent.”

Herro showcased his growth against the Nets, recording a career-high 25 points alongside 8 assists. His performance, combined with Bam Adebayo’s solid contribution of 17 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assists, emphasized their roles as Miami’s key players, especially with Jimmy Butler’s absence and potential departure looming.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tyler Herro’s journey: From promising rookie to Miami Heat star

Since entering the league as the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Tyler Herro has evolved from a promising young player to one of the Miami Heat’s most reliable stars. Over the past few seasons, Herro has transformed into a well-rounded player, contributing not just as a scorer but as a playmaker and rebounder. With averages of 24.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this season, he is emerging as one of the league’s top young talents and a strong contender for his first NBA All-Star appearance.

Early promise and breakout moments

Herro made an immediate impact in his rookie year, particularly during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, where he played a key role in Miami’s run to the Finals in the Orlando bubble. His confidence and knack for clutch shooting won over fans, but critics questioned his consistency and ability to contribute beyond scoring.

Becoming a complete player

This season, Herro has silenced those doubts. His career-high scoring average reflects his offensive growth, while his improvements in rebounding and playmaking demonstrate his evolution into a complete player. Even his defensive efforts, once a weaker aspect of his game, have noticeably improved—something Spoelstra has been quick to praise.

In reflecting on the Heat’s recent win over the Nets, Herro shared his perspective on the team’s effort. “I thought it was an overall great effort from both sides,” Herro said. “The way we responded and bounced back, we held the line on defense. The first unit tried to set the tone at the start of each half, and the second unit came in, picked up where we left off, and kept the pressure on them for the full 48 minutes.”

With Herro’s consistent performances and ability to carry the Heat offensively, his All-Star bid appears stronger than ever. While Spoelstra isn’t one to lobby publicly, his faith in Herro’s selection speaks volumes about the young guard’s impact on the team—and his potential to shine among the NBA’s elite.