For months, it looked like it would be just a matter of time before the Portland Trail Blazers finally traded Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat. Tyler Herro was expected to be part of the deal, but the question was who else would be shipped from South Florida.

However, things took a huge twist last week when ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dame was being sent to the Milwaukee Bucks. In the end, Miami couldn’t reach an agreement with Portland.

Herro, who missed the final stretch of the 2022-23 season due to injury, is ready to leave this months-long saga behind him to run things back with the Heat. Not only does he believe in himself, but the guard also made sure to take a shot at the Blazers.

Tyler Herro throws shade at Portland as he’s staying in Miami

“I’m not gonna say too much, I know my value,” Herro said, via ESPN West Palm (106.3FM). “For the team’s that didn’t want me, that’s on you. For the team’s that do want me, you’ll see why you want me. I’m ready to play the best … Portland ain’t the best so I’m not worried about Portland.”

The Heat reportedly tried for months to find a way to get Lillard, with Herro as the centerpiece of their compensation packages. However, Portland seemingly waited to find another offer and definitely turned down Miami when the Bucks came up with a three-team trade along with the Suns.

What’s Tyler Herro’s contract?

Tyler Herro is entering the first of a four-year, $130 million contract extension signed with the Miami Heat in August 2022.