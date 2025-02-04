Charles Barkley expresses concern over how the LeBron James, Luka Doncic duo would work out

The NBA world was stunned when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. While fans are eager to see how the Slovenian star pairs with LeBron James, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has voiced skepticism about the duo’s potential.

Amid widespread praise for the Lakers’ side of the blockbuster trade, Barkley believes the partnership could face significant challenges. He pointed out that both players dominate the ball, which might hinder their ability to coexist effectively.

“This thing is not going to be smooth in LA with him and LeBron because both of them want the ball 100% of the time,” Barkley said during an appearance on NBA TV. “Luka does not move without the ball. LeBron does not move without the ball”.

“There’s gonna be some serious growing pains when those two try to play together,” he continued. “Now, they’re both great players, don’t get me wrong, but LeBron wants the ball, and Luka definitely wants the ball. So it’s going to be very interesting how that works out”.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring a basket against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

For Barkley, LeBron no longer controls Lakers roster decisions

For years, critics have claimed that LeBron James has acted as a “general manager” within the Lakers organization, heavily influencing roster decisions. According to Barkley, however, the trade between Doncic and Davis signals a shift in control away from the superstar.

“I do think this kinda sets the end to like the LeBron James making all the decisions. They’re like, ‘Hey, we love you LeBron, but we’re gonna start doing what’s best for the Lakers,’” Barkley explained. “That’s what I got out of this trade from a Lakers standpoint”.

Barkley about Doncic’s weight criticism

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Barkley also addressed the criticism surrounding Luka Doncic‘s weight. He highlighted that concerns about Doncic’s conditioning have been circulating for years but have gained more attention due to the high-profile trade.

“I find it fascinating that all of us have been talking about Luka Dončić’s conditioning for three years, now all of a sudden it’s an insult,” Barkley said. “I don’t think people were hiding it; I think everybody has heard the same criticism for three years”.

“Now, all of a sudden, I saw his dad like, ‘They’re saying these things about my son,’” Barkley continued. “Mr. Doncic, in fairness, I watch TV, they’ve been saying the same thing for three years; they’re not saying it out of the blue”.