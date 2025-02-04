Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever reportedly add two-time champion to their roster

The Indiana Fever continue their aggressive offseason with the signing of two-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson to a one-year deal. Colson’s agent, LIFT Sports’ Gina Paradiso, confirmed the signing to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, adding another experienced piece to a Fever team aiming to build on last season’s playoff run led by Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.

Colson joins Indiana after three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, where she won two championships. While she didn’t score much—averaging 2.5 points per game in 2024—she contributed in other ways. She made 37.8% of her three-pointers last season and is known for her defense and leadership. She is expected to back up Clark at point guard.

The Fever’s front office has made it clear that they are focused on assembling a roster capable of immediate success. General Manager Amber Cox stated earlier in the offseason that the team had “big plans,” and their moves have backed up that claim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from resigning Kelsey Mitchell, they brought back former MVP Natasha Howard, who is excited to play with Clark, as well as Sophie Cunningham. Also, they have reportedly secured six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner.

Sydney Colson is the latest Indiana Fever’s addition (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Colson’s addition showcases Indiana’s push for bringing experienced players to guide their young team. The team has now added three players with a combined seven WNBA titles this offseason.

Advertisement

see also Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell’s big admission about Caitlin Clark’s role in her return

Aliyah Boston reacts to Colson’s signing

Forward Aliyah Boston reacted to the news of Colson’s signing on X (formerly Twitter). Reposting Phillipou’s post, she wrote: “Things we love. BOW BOW BOW,” with fire emojis.

Advertisement

Clark, on the other hand, previously praised Fever’s moves. “Obviously, you know we have made some great moves,” she said during her jersey retirement ceremony in Iowa. “I think Kelly and Amber and the whole Fever organization are wanting to help us win now, and I think they’re putting some really great pieces together that are going to complement each other really well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fever’s revamped roster is shaping up as one of the most insteresting in the league. As they gear up for the 2025 season, Indiana’s message is clear: last year’s playoff return was just the beginning.