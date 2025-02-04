Former LeBron James teammate Max Christie opens on Bronny James performance

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a major splash in the trade market with the acquisition of Luka Doncic, signaling a strong commitment to their future. While LeBron James continues to perform at an elite level, his career will not last forever, and retirement could be on the horizon. Looking ahead, the Lakers are investing in young talent, including Bronny James, the son of franchise icon LeBron James. Despite skepticism surrounding Bronny’s potential, teammate Max Christie recently spoke about his growth and development as a player.

“The confidence is growing. He’s a lot more assertive, especially offensively. Defensively, he’s been really good as well. Gotta a couple deflections, a few steals. He’s starting to make his presence felt, which is really good as a young player. He’s kind of coming into his own and as he gets more games under his belt, starts to play more, his confidence grows. He’s getting better and better, it’s really good to see,” stated Max Christie as reported by Spectrum SportsNet.

The Los Angeles Lakers do not view Bronny James as a finished product ready to compete at the NBA’s highest level just yet. Instead, they see him as a promising project who can develop alongside the first team while also gaining valuable minutes with the South Bay Lakers on G League.

As Max Christie stated, Bronny is already adjusting to the NBA environment and steadily building confidence as he continues his development. He has been learning from veteran teammates, refining his skill set, and embracing the challenges that come with playing at the highest level. While expectations remain measured, there is a sense that Bronny’s growth could accelerate with consistent playing time and the mentorship from his father, LeBron James.

Max Christie #12 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Bronny James’ future with the Lakers: It’s all in his hands

Bronny James is fully supported by the Lakers fans, as it was demonstrated when the young player had minutes against the Washington Wizard where he managed to score 5 points and the fans chanted “MVP”.

However, his performance has been criticized even by JJ Redick: “He didn’t play well, but he’s been playing great in the stay-ready games and in the (G League). I have confidence in him,” stated the Lakers’ head coach after Bronny’s performance against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bronny James’ future remains uncertain as he continues his development. Ups and downs are expected for young players adjusting to the NBA’s elite level. Ultimately, his trajectory will depend on his growth this season, as increased opportunities could play a crucial role in shaping his path.