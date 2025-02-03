NFL News: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt makes major admission about Andy Reid’s future with the franchise

Clark Hunt attended Super Bowl Opening Night alongside other executives and took the opportunity to address the future of head coach Andy Reid and whether he will return to lead the Chiefs next season.

According to Hunt, he is certain that Reid will be back with the team in 2025. “I know for a fact he’s going to be back next year,” Hunt stated, seemingly confirming that Reid will remain in Kansas City for at least another season to keep helping the team.

The Chiefs owner also expressed surprise over the rumors suggesting Reid might leave the franchise. From Hunt’s perspective, Reid is enjoying his time with the team. “I know how much fun Andy is having,” he said, adding that coaching the Chiefs has been rejuvenating for him. “In a lot of ways, he is rejuvenated by the success he has had.” Hunt emphasized that Reid truly loves what he does and remains passionate about the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…