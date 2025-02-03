Trending topics:
NFL News: Bills star Josh Allen opens up a week after loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

A week after the Buffalo Bills fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Josh Allen opened up about his emotions in the days following the loss, speaking ahead of the NFL’s season finale.

By Santiago Tovar

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still coming to terms with yet another heartbreaking playoff exit at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Just a week after the Bills’ latest postseason loss, Allen reflected on the defeat while speaking ahead of the NFL season finale on Sunday.

Watching Super Bowl LIX, whether from home or in the stadium, will be a tough pill to swallow for Allen, who once again fell short despite his best efforts. In an interview, the Bills‘ signal-caller acknowledged that mistakes and missed opportunities played a role in their season-ending loss.

Speaking with NFL Insider Rob Maaddi on Faith On The Field, Allen opened up about the lingering emotions from the defeat. “It sucks,” Allen admitted. “You sit there thinking about everything you could have done differently. I’m having dreams about certain plays I wish I could have back. There’s no easy way around it.”

Allen also addressed the harsh reality of watching the Super Bowl from home, just like the rest of the teams eliminated from contention. “There are 30 other teams sitting at home, watching the Super Bowl from their couch—and now we’re one of them,” he said.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York.

Allen reflects on his future with the Bills

For a quarterback like Allen, who has repeatedly come close but fallen short of a Super Bowl victory, the road ahead remains both challenging and motivating. As a cornerstone of the Buffalo Bills, Allen understands the daily grind and the obstacles he must overcome to push the team forward.

I’m going to keep doing everything I can to make sure we’re not one of those teams watching the Super Bowl from the couch next year,” Allen said, emphasizing his mindset heading into the next season.

The Bills’ star quarterback also spoke about his immediate plans and how he intends to approach the offseason, knowing that preparation begins well before the games start. “I’ve got to let my body heal a little, but I’ll be getting back to work, making sure I’m refining my mechanics and doing everything I can to help this team get over the hump,” Allen remarked.

Allen’s message to his teammates after Chiefs loss

After the Bills’ heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Divisional Round, Allen addressed his teammates with a message he intends to carry into the next season. As the team’s leader, he knows the importance of preparation and resilience in their quest for a championship.

“It’s not fun, but to be the champs, you have to beat the champs, and we didn’t do it. You either get it done or you don’t—and we didn’t,” Allen told his teammates and the media following the defeat against Mahomes.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

