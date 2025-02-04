DeAndre Hopkins is just one win away from his first Super Bowl title. Now, the star wide receiver has sent a strong message to his former team, the Titans, about the trade that landed him with the Kansas City Chiefs.

A few years ago, the NFL marveled at DeAndre Hopkins’ talent. Despite playing in a struggling Houston Texans offense, the wideout stood out, even without a quarterback who matched his elite level.

Hopkins left Houston in 2020 to join the Arizona Cardinals before signing with the Titans in 2023. However, after an underwhelming stint in Tennessee, he was traded to Kansas City—where his fortunes finally turned.

DeAndre Hopkins sends a message to the Titans about his trade to the Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins has built a career worthy of the Hall of Fame. While his individual stats support that claim, one thing has eluded him—team success. Now, that could soon change.

At the start of the season, Hopkins seemed destined for another losing year. However, just before the trade deadline, the Titans dealt him to the Chiefs, drastically altering his outlook.

Now, he stands on the verge of securing his first Super Bowl ring. Yet, none of this would have been possible without the Titans’ willingness to move him.

Hopkins has now opened up about how he felt regarding the midseason trade. The wide receiver expressed gratitude to the Titans’ organization for facilitating the move and giving him the opportunity to compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“It meant a lot for the Titans to trade me to the Chiefs,” Hopkins said, via video from Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “I thank [owner] Ms. Amy [Adams Strunk] and [former General Manager] Ran [Carthon] and his crew for allowing this to happen because without them I wouldn’t be in this situation, so I’ve got to give Nashville and Ms. Amy thanks.”

Will DeAndre Hopkins stay with the Chiefs in 2025?

DeAndre Hopkins originally signed a two-year deal with the Titans in 2023, meaning he is set to become a free agent once the 2024 season concludes.

According to reports, the Chiefs are highly impressed with Hopkins’ impact. However, if he is to stay in Kansas City for the 2025 campaign, both sides will need to work out a deal that benefits everyone involved.

