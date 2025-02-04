The Vince Lombardi trophy might be the biggest prize at stake on Sunday, but more things will be on the line when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. This game could also change the way fans see Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, with the GOAT label up for grabs.

A Chiefs victory in New Orleans might be the enough for Mahomes’ fans to claim that he’s already the best quarterback in NFL history, regardless of Brady‘s record of seven Super Bowl rings.

But while this is one of the biggest topics in the days leading to the big game, Mahomes made it clear to Brady, the Chiefs and the rest of the NFL that the GOAT debate is not relevant at all to him. Instead of being focused on being considered better than Brady, Mahomes just wants to be the best possible version of himself, without comparing to others:

“No, I’m just trying to be the greatest Patrick Mahomes that I can be,” Mahomes said during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night on Monday. “I mean, that’s obviously a goal of anyone’s, is to be the greatest at their profession.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 stretches during Kansas City Chiefs practice ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on February 07, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada.

“But in order to do that, you have to be the greatest that you can be every single day, and if that’s on the field and the work ethic I put in or off the field in the father and husband that I am, I’m gonna try to be the greatest in that way, and whenever I’m done with football, if I leave everything out there the way that I feel like I have so far, as far as effort and mentality, I’ll be happy with the results and I’ll let others talk about who the greatest is of whatever profession that is.”

Mahomes interested in Chiefs, not his legacy

With three rings at just 29, Mahomes has the chance to become the first quarterback in NFL history to win the Super Bowl four times before turning 30. Brady was already 37 when he won his fourth championship.

Mahomes will also become the first-ever NFL quarterback to start in five Super Bowls before the age of 30, another fact that speaks volumes of his greatness. Still, the Chiefs star isn’t interested in being remembered about his personal feats.

“I care more about the legacy of our team,” Mahomes explained. “You know, we’ve put in so much work and worked so hard that I want to be remembered for the team that we are and the team that we built here in Kansas City. I never really think about my legacy; I think about all the guys that I’ve played with and how they’ve kind of left their imprint on this team and I want us to be remembered for that.”

Mahomes chasing record not even Brady achieved, but Tom still holds big feats

With a win over the Eagles on Sunday, the Chiefs would become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive years. This may explain why a victory would favor Mahomes’ case for the GOAT status.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Then again, he would still be many rings shy of Brady, who won the big game on seven occasions. And while six of them were with the dynasty formed on the New England Patriots, Brady silenced his doubters by winning a championship outside Foxborough.

At 43 and in his first season after leaving the Patriots, Brady defied the odds by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV victory. That game came against none other than Mahomes’ Chiefs, who entered the contest as the defending champions. This improved Brady’s playoff record against Mahomes to 2-0, which is why many believe that Brady will always remain the GOAT regardless of Mahomes’ feats. Either way, it’s not like the Chiefs star cares about it.