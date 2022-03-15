Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem agrees with Tyler Herro and thinks he's just as good as Luka Doncic and Trae Young. Check out what the big man had to say about his teammate.

The Miami Heat could've landed multiple NBA stars over the past couple of seasons. However, they refused to include Tyler Herro in any of those trades. While some think they dropped the ball with that decision, others still believe that Herro is poised for stardom.

Following an impressive rookie season, Herro kind of regressed and failed to live up to the hype. Even so, he's shown glimpses of outstanding scoring ability from all three levels and is reportedly set to sign a big extension.

Moreover, Herro believes that he should be in the same conversation as other young stars of the league, such as Luka Doncic, Trae Youg, and Ja Morant. Controversial as it may sound, he claims to be as good as them.

Tyler Herro Says He's On The Same Tier As Luka Doncic And Trae Young

“I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys, the young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day,” Herro told Heat Nation. “Luka [Doncic], Trae [Young], Ja [Morant], those guys like that. I feel like my name should be in that category, too.”

Udonis Haslem Agrees, Says Herro Only Needs More Playing Time

Unsurprisingly, veteran teammate Udonis Haslem agrees with the Kentucky product. Per Haslem, the only reason why Trae Young and Luka Doncic average more points per game is that they have more minutes and take more shots:

“We talk about guys that get to start and play 30-plus minutes and take 20-plus shots," Haslem told Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. "And a guy that doesn’t start and plays in a more controlled system. Everybody eats here. The ball moves here. If you gave Tyler the opportunity you gave those guys, not saying he would be better than those guys, but he would be just as good. I see the talent and skillset of Tyler every day. I kind of know what I’m talking about. I’m proud of him. He understands all of this, the Sixth Man of the Year, is built around winning. If we’re not winning, none of that matters.”

Herro has been quite efficient coming off the bench for Erik Spoelstra's team and continues to make his way in the league. He's still quite young and has shown flashes of All-Star caliber play, so maybe we shouldn't count him out just yet.