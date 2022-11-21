The 32-year-old four-time NBA champion wished the USMNT well before their match against Wales.

The USMNT will take on Wales in a few hours, but they are getting the support of an entire country who hope Gregg Berhalter’s side can make some noise in Qatar.

The USMNT has already gotten a call from President Joe Biden, got a chant going viral online by soccer fan Chad Johnson, and now have the well wishes of an NBA great.

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green took to social media to send a well wishes video to the USMNT ahead of their game against Wales.

Draymond Green video to USMNT

In the video Green states, “As a fellow United States of America Olympic member, I want to wish the U.S.A. World Cup team good luck in Qatar. We know that you’ll bring the gold home. We believe it.”

Green when suiting up for the USA’s basketball team won two gold medals in the 2016 and 2020 summer Olympics. Green is a four-time NBA champion and 4-time NBA all-star.