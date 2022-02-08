Utah Jazz will face Golden State Warriors at the Vivint Arena this Wednesday, February 9. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the Vivint Arena this Wednesday, February 9, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Warriors come with a positive streak: they have won 9 games in a row and that has allowed them to shorten the gap with the Phoenix Suns, the current leaders of the Western Conference. With a record of 41-13, they were very close to the 43-10 of the Suns and now they will seek to continue the good moment and fight for the leadership in the West.

The Jazz have improved their stats a bit in recent games. After a couple of weeks in which they got more defeats than wins (in fact, they are still 4-6 in their last 10 games), they have been able to have a small positive streak of 3 consecutive victories, which they will certainly seek to take to 4, and thus retain their 4th place in the West.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Live Stream: FuboTV

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors will play this Wednesday, February 9 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Vivint Arena will be the third between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on January 1 and January 23, in both cases were victories for Warriors by 123-116 and 94-92 respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors to be played this Wednesday, February 9, at the Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ATTSN-RM, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not announced their favorites yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. Likewise, the Golden States Warriors will almost certainly be chosen as the favorite given their better roster and stats.

