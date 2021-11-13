Utah Jazz play against Miami Heat for a West vs East Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Utah Jazz and Miami Heat are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on November 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM (ET). Defense against offense. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Utah Jazz lost a recent game to the Indiana Pacers at home 100-111, but prior to that loss they had won the first game of this new five-game home series. The November record for the Utah Jazz is 3-3, with two wins over the Atlanta Hawks and one against the Sacramento Kings.

Miami Heat are struggling in a series of on-road games that began with a 96-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on November 8. The last three games, including the aforementioned, were consecutive losses. Miami Heat lost the first Eastern Conference spot.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Utah Jazz had six wins and one loss until November 4, after that day they lost two consecutive games in Florida, one against the Miami Heat 115-118 and one against the Orlando Magic 100-107. The team has won only one game since November 6. The Utah Jazz are scoring an average of 110.6 points per game as the eighth-best offense of the season, and the team allows only 102.9 points per game as the fifth-most effective defense.

Miami Heat were dominating the Eastern Conference until a series of losses brought the team to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference at 7-5. Just two wins on November for Miami, one against the Dallas Mavericks 125-110 on the road and another with the Utah Jazz 118-115 at home. The two most recent losses were to the Los Angeles Lakers 117-120 and the Los Angeles Clippers 109-112. The Miami Heat's offensive game is the seventh most lethal in the NBA averaging 110.6 points per game, and the defense is allowing just 103.9 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Utah Jazz are favorites for this game with -7 points to cover and -300 moneyline at FanDuel, they must take advantage of the bad moment of the visitors, the home team has a good offense to win this game. Miami Heat are underdogs with +7 ATS and +245 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heat +7.



FanDuel Utah Jazz -7 / -300 Totals --- Miami Heat +7 / +245

* Odds via FanDuel.