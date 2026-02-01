Are Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle playing today, February 1, for Spurs vs Magic?

The San Antonio Spurs face the Orlando Magic in a regular-season NBA matchup that promises a high level of competition, driven by the impact of their young stars who have kept both franchises competitive within their respective conferences. However, a major question surrounds this game as injury concerns linger: will Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle be available to play?

Wembanyama appears on Sunday’s injury report due to left calf soreness following a modest performance in Saturday night’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The rookie center is officially listed as questionable for the matchup against Orlando after logging 31 minutes and finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds in that defeat.

Stephon Castle is also listed as questionable, while Jeremy Sochan remains sidelined. This contest represents the second half of a back-to-back for San Antonio, which fell 111-106 to Charlotte the night before. With limited recovery time and travel complications, the Spurs could be shorthanded once again.

If both Wembanyama and Castle are ruled out, the absences would be significant for San Antonio, as they would lose two of their most impactful contributors. De’Aaron Fox would still be available to shoulder the offensive load, and if Wembanyama is unable to suit up, Luke Kornet is expected to step in as the starting center.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama’s recent numbers

Wembanyama has appeared in the Spurs’ past 13 games, averaging 23.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.7 assists in 27.8 minutes per game during that span. His presence on both ends of the floor remains central to San Antonio’s identity.

The former No. 1 overall pick has played in 34 games this season and is averaging 24.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and an NBA-leading 2.6 blocks per game. Despite his youth, Wembanyama has already established himself as one of the league’s most dominant interior defenders.

Travel issues delay the matchup

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs encountered unexpected travel complications following their road game against the Hornets. After the loss, the team prepared for what was expected to be a routine flight back to Texas from Charlotte.

San Antonio’s plans were disrupted on January 31, 2026, when severe winter weather forced the entire organization into an unplanned overnight stay in North Carolina. Runway brake tests failed repeatedly due to ice and snow, canceling the flight and forcing players and staff to return to a local hotel. As a result, the tip-off time was pushed back from 7:00 p.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already challenging matchup.

