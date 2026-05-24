Former NBA first-rounder Delfino notes Wembanyama’s early difference with LeBron, Kobe, Giannis

Carlos Delfino knows a thing or two about NBA basketball, the former first-round pick had an eight-year career. Hence, he’s an authorized voice. So, when he noted the differences between Victor Wembanyama and names like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, one must listen.

In an exclusive interview that Carlos Delfino gave to Bolavip Argentina, the former small forward spoke deeply about pretty much everything. Of course, he was asked about NBA’s newest sensation, Victor Wembanyama. Given that Delfino played with Kobe, LeBron and was a teammate of Giannis, he was able to compare them.

“Youth gives you that recklessness, but it also gives you physical dominance at a level that, compared to Kobe, LeBron, or Giannis when they were young, they didn’t have that early dominance that they later achieved,” Delfino said. “Wemby is agile, tall, he changes shots, he changes the dynamics and geometry on the court. He’s very impressive.”

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Wembanyama is something never seen before in the NBA

The NBA has seen taller players than Wembanyama. The Spurs center comes at 7’5″ tall, which falls shorter to Yao Ming, Tacko Fall, and Shawn Bradley (all 7’6″), Gheorge Muresan, and Manute Bol (7’7″). However, there is a key difference.

Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio Spurs.

Those towering presences were good defenders and able to attack under the rim. Wembanyama can do that and more. He can dribble, he can shoot it from distance, and his agility is unreal for a guy his size. Also, he’s been durable so far in his career. Ming, Bradley, Muresan, and Bol were too injury prone during his NBA days.

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The Spurs have a history of elite big men

If there’s a team that can factually say that they’ve been successful time and time again by surrounding top-tier big men with a good, competent core, it’s the Spurs. From solid veterans like Pau Gasol, Dennis Rodman, Artis Gilmore, and LaMarcus Aldridge, to absolute legends like David Robinson and Tim Duncan, the Spurs know how to ride with big men as the first option.

Robinson and Duncan are some of the best big men of all time. Now, they got Wembanyama, and if he delivers a championship, he will etch his name alongside Duncan and Robinson. For now, he is already dominating and made the Spurs a contender.