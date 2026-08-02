Stephen Curry subject of bold trade proposal involving Warriors, Celtics: How viable is it?

Stephen Curry is the Golden State Warriors' biggest star, but is it possible that a team like the Boston Celtics can actually pull a massive trade for him?

Lately, there was a trade proposal roaming around that would land Stephen Curry on the Boston Celtics, marking an end to his Golden State Warriors. But after that, it’s time to see if all this is actually realistic.

John Karalis of Sports Illustrated gave the following trade proposal for the Celtics to try and convince the Golden State Warriors to say goodbye to Steph Curry, it won’t be easy, but it looks like this:

Celtics give : Paul George, Sam Hauser, two future first-round draft picks (2028 and 2031), and two second-round draft picks (2028 and 2030).

: Paul George, Sam Hauser, two future first-round draft picks (2028 and 2031), and two second-round draft picks (2028 and 2030). Warriors give: Steph Curry.

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Is the Curry trade proposal viable?

For starters, for this to happen the Celtics would have to wait until September 6 to make the trade because Paul George’s salary can’t be aggregated with anyone else’s for 60 days. Steph Curry will not request a trade from the Warriors, though.

Paul George #8

This hypothetical trade proposal is financially viable and mathematically legally compliant under the current NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). So, is it viable? Yes. Will it happen? Less likely. In fact, a recent report suggests the Celtics won’t find a way to trade for Curry.

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Curry isn’t tempted easily

The Warriors have had incredible rosters, but also some lackluster ones, yet Steph Curry has remained loyal through it all. He and Golden State are one, and it’s even tough to imagine it otherwise. Hence, the Celtics would really have to present a strong case to sway Curry.