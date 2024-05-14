With all the rumors surrounding Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, it seems like Victor Wembanyama would gladly welcome him with open arms in the San Antonio Spurs.

The Atlanta Hawks just secured the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. The timing is perfect for a long-overdue full-scale rebuild, meaning their best players could be up for grabs.

For months, there have been rumors about Trae Young’s behavior rubbing people the wrong way there. And with his partnership with Dejounte Murray looking like a failed experiment, it would make sense to move on from him.

With that in mind, it seems like the most exciting young player in the league would welcome him with open arms. According to Tim McMahon of ESPN, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is ‘intrigued’ by the idea of playing with him.

Victor Wembanyama Is Intrigued By Trae Young Partnership

“I will say I have talked to people who know Wemby who have indicated he is at least intrigued by the idea,” MacMahon told Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective. “Now, intrigued by that idea and pounding the table are two very different things. I have no idea whether Gregg Popovich would be intrigued by the idea.”

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

These Talks Have Been Going For Months

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard something like this. Young’s family is from Texas, and he was born there, so there are obvious ties. However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that there haven’t been any serious talks about a trade thus far:

“While some have floated the idea of the Spurs trading for Young in the media, league sources said the Hawks and Spurs didn’t have substantive conversations about such a trade before the deadline,” Scotto said. “Time will tell in the coming months if that changes.”

Of course, the Spurs would be wise to listen to their young star’s input on roster-building. And with them holding two first-round picks and being in control of the Hawks’ draft from 2025 to 2027, so they have the assets to pull it off.