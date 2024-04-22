The San Antonio Spurs know they have a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama, which is why they reportedly consider landing a Golden State Warriors star to build around the young sensation.

Victor Wembanyama is one of the brightest prospects the NBA has seen in years, and the San Antonio Spurs know it. In fact, the team is reportedly thinking about ways to build around him, with a Golden State Warriors veteran in sight.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Chris Paul could be on the Spurs’ radar if the Dubs part with him before his contract for next season in the Bay area becomes guaranteed on June 28.

“A potential team to watch, should Paul and the Warriors part ways, is San Antonio,” Stein said. “Among the early personnel rumbles in circulation: The Spurs could emerge as a Paul suitor if they decide to pursue some veteran know-how on a short-term contract basis to furnish presumptive Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama with more seasoned help in Year 2.”

Paul, 38, comes from a lackluster season with the Warriors, averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 assists in 58 games, 40 of them coming off the bench. The Dubs now have until June 28 to decide whether his $30 million salary for next season becomes guaranteed or if he’s free to go.

Wembanyama had a fantastic first season in the league, putting him in pole position to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award. But with the Spurs going 22-60 to finish 14th in the West, it’s crystal clear the rookie needs more talent around him.

Chris Paul not retiring anytime soon

Even though he’s been demoted to the bench for the first time in his career and struggled to make an impact with the second unit, Paul is not ready to call it a career yet.

CP3 is planning to play in the NBA for a 20th season, though it’s unclear whether it will be in Golden State or elsewhere. Paul may have not shone for the Dubs, but he could still be useful for a team looking for veteran presence in the locker room.

“I think for me, I showed the ability to adapt and change,” Paul said about his season with the Warriors. “But first and foremost, I’m a competitor. I want to hoop and I just love to play. I love to play; I love to contribute. I think it’s a big summer. I got to get back to work.”

Warriors still consider re-signing Paul

There’s still a chance Paul comes back to the Warriors next season, but it looks like that will only be possible if he accepts a lower salary.

“I think admittedly he probably wished he had a larger role and could help the team a little bit more, but I think moving forward because of his production and the guy can still do it and what he means to winning and all that stuff, we certainly have interest in bringing him back,” said Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy, who traded Jordan Poole to get Paul from Washington in the last offseason.

“But like the puzzle stuff, we got to look at and figure out and see and there’s definitely a viable path to do that, but we’re not really down the road yet of like specifically what we can and can’t do.”