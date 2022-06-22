The 75-year-old NBA legend was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon discussing a wide range of topics, but eventually had to answer the inevitable question as to who the GOAT is.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a living legend, a spokesperson, and advocate. Abdul-Jabbar has an NBA legacy few will ever compare to, winner of 6 NBA championships, 2 NBA Finals MVPs, 6 NBA Regular Season MVPs, 19 All-Star game appearances, 4-time NBA blocks leader, and has his jersey retired by two teams the Lakers and the Bucks.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was famous for his skyhook shot and his dominance of the low post and shot for 50% in all of his career except his last season. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points, today Abdul-Jabbar speaks out regarding social injustice and was appointed by former President Barack Obama on the President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition.

The legendary NBA player was with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show having fun discussing a wide range of topics, from three-point shooting to the eternal question, who is the NBA goat? Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or himself. Here is what Kareem Abdul-Jabbar answered.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA goat

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took time to answer many questions, one was related to three point shooting in the NBA, when Fallon asked him when Abdul-Jabbar used to play where there many effective three point shooters, to which the NBA legend answered, “Not like that, there were good three point shooters, (back then) you might get ten three point shots in a game, now there are 10 three point shots in a quarter. It seems like (today) it’s a three-point shooting contest."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took a moment to joke about being still the league’s all-time leading scorer, “I am the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and I only made one three point shot in my career”, to the applause of the audience.

Then the inevitable question came up as to who the GOAT of the NBA is to which Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was quick witted to “avoid” the answer although he did hint as to who he thinks the GOAT is, “The GOAT committee meets in secret, so that’s something we’re never going to know about, but if LeBron (James) breaks my record next year coming up, that will be one last record that I won’t have to worry about ever again.”