Even though he gave him his flowers, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also took a big swing at LeBron James. Check out what the NBA's all-time leading scorer had to say.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says LeBron James should be embarrassed by some of his actions

Throughout the years, LeBron James has positioned himself as one of the biggest philanthropists in the NBA. But as much as he's done, some people have still labeled him as a hypocrite.

Enes Freedom and UFC fighter Colby Covington have often pointed the finger at James for openly criticizing Donald Trump, yet staying silent about China and child labor in Nike factories.

Now, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar seems to have similar thoughts on James, as he recently called him out for not speaking up on issues that deeply affect the Black community.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James, Says He's 'On Both Sides Of The Fence':

“Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost,” Abdul-Jabbar told the media. “It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

When asked about where was he coming from, Kareem stated that everybody should have higher aspirations from James “because he understands the issues and spoken to them quite forcefully and eloquently. (...)Things that really affect the Black community, he should be careful. That’s all I’m asking.”

“I admire the things that he’s done that have gotten all our attention,” Abdul-Jabbar added. “Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That’s amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that. So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t — you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from.”

This isn't the first time that Kareem takes a swipe at James. Months ago, he called him out on his blog for a now-deleted meme comparing the flu and COVID-19. So, clearly, he's not that much of a fan of The King.