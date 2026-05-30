2026 UEFA Champions League prize money: How much does the winner of PSG vs Arsenal get?

As Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal prepare for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final, Europe’s biggest club match will also decide who takes home one of the richest prize payouts in world soccer.

The winner of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal will earn at least €25 million in direct prize money, with total tournament revenues potentially climbing far higher through UEFA’s distribution model. Follow our liveblog of PSG vs Arsenal for minute-by-minute updates!

Under the revamped Champions League format, UEFA significantly increased financial rewards for clubs progressing deep into the competition, transforming the final into one of the richest matches in world soccer.

Both PSG and Arsenal have already secured massive earnings simply by reaching the final in Budapest, collecting participation fees, performance bonuses, knockout-stage payouts and additional “value pillar” distributions. Thousands of fans are attending the UCL final in Budapest today as the title is up for grabs.

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How much does the UEFA Champions League runner-up receive?

The runner-up of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final receives €18.5 million in direct prize money from UEFA. That payout goes to the club that loses the final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Zinedine Zidane places the Champions League Trophy during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

The losing team still walks away with a massive overall revenue package. Depending on results during the UCL and market-related distributions, finalists can surpass €100 million in total earnings even without lifting the trophy.

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For Arsenal, a runner-up finish would still represent one of the club’s most lucrative European campaigns in years following their return to the UCL elite. PSG, meanwhile, have already benefited heavily from UEFA revenue streams in recent seasons.

How does UEFA distribute Champions League prize money?

UEFA distributes Champions League prize money through a multi-layered system that rewards participation, match results, knockout progression and commercial value. The prize pool exceeds €2.4 billion under the new competition format.

Every club that qualifies for the league phase automatically receives €18.6 million as a participation fee. Additional bonuses are then awarded based on performance:

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€2.1 million per league-phase victory

€700,000 per draw

Extra payouts based on final league position

€11 million for reaching the Round of 16

€12.5 million for reaching the quarterfinals

€15 million for reaching the semifinals

€18.5 million for the runner-up

€25 million for the champion

One of UEFA’s biggest financial innovations is the “value pillar”, which accounts for roughly 35% of the entire distribution model. This mechanism combines broadcast market value and long-term UEFA coefficient rankings.

That system explains why clubs can generate enormous revenue even before the final is played. Market size, TV audiences, historical success and European consistency all influence how much money teams ultimately receive.

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What does winning the Champions League qualify clubs for?

Winning the UEFA Champions League automatically qualifies clubs for the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and future FIFA Club World Cup participation pathways.

The Champions League winner also secures a place in the following season’s competition regardless of domestic league position, guaranteeing another year of elite European soccer and the massive revenue that comes with it.

One immediate reward is qualification for the UEFA Super Cup, where the Champions League winner faces the Europa League champion in another high-profile final. UEFA also awards additional prize money for that match.

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Which club has earned more UEFA prize money: PSG or Arsenal?

PSG have earned more UEFA prize money overall than Arsenal in recent Champions League seasons, largely because of deeper tournament runs and stronger coefficient-related distributions.

According to recent UEFA financial reports, PSG generated roughly €144 million ($171 million) from a single Champions League-winning campaign, one of the largest distributions ever recorded in the competition.

Arsenal, however, have dramatically increased their UEFA earnings during the 2025-26 season thanks to strong league-phase performances and their run to the final. Reports indicate the club accumulated major bonuses through victories.

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The gap between the clubs is also shaped by UEFA’s “value pillar” system. PSG benefit from France’s television market and consistent UCL participation, while Arsenal profit from the Premier League’s enormous global broadcasting power.