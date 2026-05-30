Kai Havertz scores again in a Champions League final: How many goals does Lionel Messi have in UCL finals?

Kai Havertz has scored again in a UEFA Champions League final, leaving fans to wonder how many times Lionel Messi scored in Europe's most prestigious tournament's finals.

Kai Havertz has scored his second goal in a UEFA Champions League, partially giving Arsenal the lead over PSG at Puskas Arena. The German striker has now matched Lionel Messi’s total in UCL finals. Moreover, Havertz has joined Cristiano Ronaldo among players to score in two finals for different teams.

Havertz scored the game-winning, title-clinching goal for Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. This time around, he’s doing his part to help another London-based club conquer Europe.

While Havertz scored against Man. City, Messi’s favorite victim was the other club in that city, Manchester United. Messi has two goals in Champions League finals, both against the Red Devils though in different years. His first was in 2009, as Barcelona defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man. U in Rome.

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Messi’s second goal in a UCL final was the game-winner at Wembley Stadium in 2011, when Barcelona defeated Man. United 3-1. In 2015, Barcelona defeated Juventus by a score of 3-1, but Messi didn’t score as he hoisted the trophy for the fourth time in his career.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal.

Havertz strikes again

“Cobra Kai” is proving to be clutch, once more. So far in his career, he’s appeared in two Champions League finals, and he’s found the back of the net in both ocassions. Thus, Arsenal‘s German striker has a better scoring average in finals than Messi in title games, with an average of a goal per final.

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Messi has won four Champions League in his career, but only played in three finals—he missed the 2005-06 final with a muscle injury. Having scored twice in three games, he has an average of 0.66 goals in finals.

Havertz tied for third most goals in finals

With his second goal in a final, Havertz has joined an extensive list of players to score two goals in Champions League finals. The list includes the likes of Messi, Samuel Eto’o, Sergio Ramos, and Desire Doue, among many others.

Ronaldo is in the lead thanks to his four tallies (one with Manchester United and three with Real Madrid) in title-deciding showdowns. The Portuguese is followed by Gareth Bale with three goals.