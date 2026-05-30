Ousmane Dembele subbed off with injury during PSG vs Arsenal Champions League final before 2026 World Cup

Ousmane Dembele, who scored the equalizer for PSG, was substituted shortly before the end of regular time in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final vs Arsenal, raising concerns ahead of next 2026 World Cup.

It has been a fast-paced, end-to-end battle between PSG and Arsenal. That is the story of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final so far, with regular time ending in a 1-1 draw and Ousmane Dembele forced to leave the pitch just seconds before the final whistle due to cramp, being substituted by Goncalo Ramos. The French national team staff will have to keep a close eye on the situation ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

The French forward’s physical effort was so intense that a potential muscle injury may need to be assessed after the match. Dembele has been one of the key figures in Luis Enrique’s squad and remains a crucial part of PSG’s attack.

With only a few days remaining before the start of the World Cup, Didier Deschamps is hoping to have all of his players at full fitness for France. However, this incident could potentially alter those plans moving forward.

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The UCL Final scoring was opened by Kai Havertz shortly after kickoff, while Dembele leveled the match from the penalty spot. Following the 1-1 draw in regular time, this crucial game has gone into extra time.

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele is a key player for France

France will kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign in Group I, making their debut against Senegal on June 16th in New York, before facing Iraq in Philadelphia on June 22nd and Norway in Boston on June 26th.

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If Les Bleus want to break down these tough defenses, they will rely heavily on Ousmane Dembele as their ultimate offensive spark; his explosive pace and elite 1v1 dribbling on the wing are vital for tearing apart backlines and generating chances for the squad.