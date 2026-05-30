Are The Killers getting paid for performing before PSG vs Arsenal at 2026 UEFA Champions League final?

Speculation grows over whether The Killers will receive a performance fee for the pre-match show at the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 featuring PSG and Arsenal, with fans questioning the scale of the deal behind the spectacle.

The pre-match spotlight ahead of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final is already generating as much buzz as the potential showdown between PSG and Arsenal, with The Killers officially confirmed to headline the Kick Off Show.

Set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the performance will open one of the most-watched nights in global soccer, blending sport and live entertainment on a massive international stage.

While UEFA has made the announcement as part of its long-standing collaboration with Pepsi for the ceremony, one detail continues to fuel online debate: whether the iconic band is actually being paid for the appearance.

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Do The Killers get paid for performing at the UCL final?

Yes! The Killers will receive payment for their performance at the Champions League final. For now, neither UEFA nor Pepsi has clarified how much the iconic British band will earn for headlining the Kick Off Show.

The performance is part of the pre-match entertainment package delivered in partnership with Pepsi, not a voluntary or unpaid appearance. It is explicitly described in official communications as a commercially produced global entertainment segment.

So, while the exact figure remains undisclosed, the correct framing is clear: this is a paid, contracted performance within a sponsored UEFA entertainment product — not an unpaid showcase.

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Why does UEFA bring major artists to the Champions League final?

UEFA integrates global artists into the Champions League Final to transform the event into a hybrid of elite sport and global entertainment. The Kick Off Show is part of its strategy to elevate the final into a worldwide broadcast spectacle that extends beyond soccer audiences.

The partnership with Pepsi, running since 2016, is central to this model. Through UC3, UEFA has built a pre-match show designed to maximize global engagement, increase broadcast reach, and strengthen commercial value for partners.

This format has been compared to a “Super Bowl-style entertainment moment”, adapted for European soccer’s biggest night. The result is a carefully produced opening ceremony that blends music, branding and sport.

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The Killers and their history with global sporting events

The Killers have extensive experience performing at large-scale global events and stadium environments, and their selection for the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show reflects that established profile.

According to the official UEFA announcement and ESPN-aligned reporting, the band was chosen for their ability to deliver high-energy performances suited for a worldwide broadcast audience at one of football’s biggest annual events.

Beyond the Champions League Final, The Killers have built a long-standing reputation as a stadium-level act, with headline performances at major global festivals and venues, including Glastonbury and Coachella.

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