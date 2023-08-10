The Golden State Warriors made a huge move when they decided to trade Jordan Poole, not only because of what they were losing, but also because of the financial implications under the NBA’s new CBA.

New General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. needed to find ways to have more financial flexibility, especially considering they needed to sign Draymond Green to an extension.

With that in mind, it seems like they’re looking forward to keeping their Dynasty core together for many more years, as Dunleavy recently opened up on his desire to extend both Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Working On Extensions For Klay Thompson And Steve Kerr

“Those are guys we definitely want to get locked up moving forward,” Dunleavy said on the Dubs Talk podcast. “Been a big part of what we’ve done here and I think they can still contribute, especially Klay on the court. Steve, one of the best, if not the best coach in the league.”

“So, high priority level in terms of getting those guys done,” Dunleavy added. “We’ll see. Obviously, there’s always a financial component and (do) guys want to be here and all that. We greatly value them and hope we can work things out.”

“We have had good conversations and I think we’ll continue to do that,” the executive added. “Optimistic that we can work things out with both those guys.”

While Kerr was non-committal about his future with the organization, Thompson has often talked about his desire to stay in the Bay area for the remainder of his career, so it might be just a matter of time before they get a deal done.