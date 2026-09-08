Warriors’ Jimmy Butler receives ‘no limitation’ injury update, still without set return date

The Golden State Warriors receive an encouraging injury update on Jimmy Butler, but the star forward remains without a clear return date to the NBA court.

The Golden State Warriors are aiming for a hopeful 2026-27 NBA season despite a quiet offseason. However, they remain confident that they will avoid injuries this season as they await the recovery of Jimmy Butler.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported in late August that Butler would miss the first few months of the 2026-27 season after suffering an injury against the Miami Heat in January. However, Siegel reported that Butler has experienced no setbacks or limitations in his rehabilitation, with some indications that he could be progressing ahead of schedule, though without a firm timeline.

“Even so, sources have told ClutchPoints that Butler has not had any setbacks or limitations to this point in his recovery process,” Siegel wrote. “There have been minor hints that he is ahead of schedule and could return to the court sooner than many would’ve initially expected, but again, Golden State has not officially put a firm date on a range of when he could return.”

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Best-case scenario for Butler’s return

For the Warriors, an early return for Butler would be the ideal outcome, but they are unwilling to rush him back. However, Siegel reported that Christmas Day against the Denver Nuggets has surfaced in conversations as a possible best-case scenario.

Jimmy Butler of Golden State Warriors.

“The best estimate one could give at this time for Butler’s return would realistically be sometime in January or February 2027,” Siegel wrote. “Whether or not he returns sooner will be fully dependent on his progress and the Warriors’ medical staff consistently evaluating him early in the season.”

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The Warriors went 46-22 in NBA regular-season games with Butler in the lineup before his injury, illustrating the impact he has made since joining Golden State. His absence adds another question to a team dealing with health concerns surrounding its veteran core, underscoring Butler’s true importance on the roster.

Butler’s notable progress

ESPN’s Anthony Slater provided further details on Tuesday, reporting that Butler has gradually increased his on-court workload throughout the summer and delivered encouraging results in recent strength tests.

“Butler has been slowly increasing his on-court work while traveling the globe this summer, and the most recent strength tests on his right ACL recovery have shown notable progress, according to league sources,” Slater wrote.

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Butler is expected to participate only in individual court and strength work when Golden State opens training camp in approximately a month, according to Slater. He still faces extensive rehabilitation before receiving clearance for full-contact work, with Slater also describing a January or February return as an optimistic target.