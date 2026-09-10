Timberwolves president steps in during Jonathan Kuminga’s introductory press conference

As the Timberwolves introduced Jonathan Kuminga, team president Tim Connelly stepped in when questions arose about the forward’s decision to join Minnesota.

Anticipation is building among Minnesota Timberwolves fans following the marquee addition of Jonathan Kuminga. During his introductory press conference, Kuminga was asked about his career trajectory and the significance of his new deal, a moment that quickly took an unexpected turn when Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly cut in.

“This free agency, this contract does feel like betting on yourself. What is it this year that you would like to prove about your game that people may not…” a reporter began before Connelly promptly cut him off with a grin: “Bad choice of words. Don’t use betting. Come on, man.”

Though lighthearted, the playful exchange highlights the hyper-awareness surrounding gambling terminology across the NBA, particularly in the wake of the recent league disciplinary actions involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. Once the laughter subsided, the news conference proceeded as planned.

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On the floor, Kuminga projects as an intriguing tandem partner alongside franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards, who reportedly played an active role in recruiting the former Golden State Warriors forward to Minneapolis.

Kuminga on choosing Minnesota

When pressed on why he chose the Timberwolves over suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls, Kuminga pointed directly to the team’s recent success and established identity.

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“I wanted to go to a winning culture, and I think this was the best winning culture I could’ve chosen out of my options,” Kuminga said, as the question was also related to the money.

Kuminga’s expected role with the Wolves

While his dialogues with head coach Chris Finch are still in the early stages, Kuminga offered insight into what Finch expects from him on the hardwood this season.

“We haven’t spoken as much… he wants me to come here and be myself, rebound, defend at the highest level,” Kuminga said. “If I focus on those two—just rebounding and defense—I think that’ll help the team and that will help me.”

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