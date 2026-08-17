Klay Thompson discusses future with Mavericks while Heat remain desperate to acquire him

Dallas Mavericks are reportedly in discussions with Klay Thompson about his future with the franchise, while the Miami Heat remain desperate to acquire him for the upcoming NBA season.

Klay Thompson‘s NBA future remains a mystery as both the veteran guard and the Dallas Mavericks navigate his next steps. While reports continue to clarify the picture, one thing is certain: the Mavericks wants to receive value in any potential move.

Thompson has yet to approach the team to request a buyout, but NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that there has been communication between the two parties regarding his future in Dallas.

“There has indeed been direct contact this offseason between new Mavericks president Masai Ujiri and Thompson, but Dallas has maintained since mid-June that it prefers to trade Thompson if possible rather than buy him out,” Stein wrote Sunday night.

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Heat express desperate interest in Klay

Stein established on a DLLS Mavs livestream that Miami Heat is “desperate” to add the sharpshooter, signaling the franchise may be willing to offer an intriguing option for Thompson.

Klay Thompson of Dallas Mavericks.

“All we know is, Miami is desperate for Klay Thompson, but they want to sign him as a free agent. They would not be the only team interested,” Stein said. Among those other interested suitors, the Los Angeles Lakers could enter the mix following previous rumors regarding their interest.

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Heat hold out for potential contract buyout

The situation creates a clear disconnect between both sides. The Mavericks want to receive compensation in exchange for Thompson, whereas Miami‘s preferred option would require the Mavericks to buy out the final year of his contract.

Miami has already shown reluctance to sacrifice NBA young talent in a prospective deal. Previous reports indicated the Heat were unwilling to include Nikola Jovic in trade negotiations for Thompson, complicating a direct agreement with Dallas.

A contract buyout would allow the Heat to sign Thompson without surrendering Jovic or other rotation players, but Stein’s latest statements suggest the Mavericks are not yet ready to take that route. Thompson has also made his priorities clear as he approaches the final stage of his career, recently stating that his main goal is to play for a team capable of making a deep playoff run and competing for another championship.