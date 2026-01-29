Warriors reportedly are not interested in bringing back a former 2022 NBA champion in a potential trade involving Butler

The Golden State Warriors are facing a significant dilemma regarding their trade strategy after Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending injury. The franchise must decide whether to remain aggressive and push to stay competitive this season by making a move before the February 5 trade deadline, or shift its focus toward the offseason. Amid that uncertainty, reports indicate the Warriors are ruling out the possibility of bringing back a former 2022 NBA champion in a trade package that once could have included both Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga.

The Warriors previously traded Andrew Wiggins to the Miami Heat in order to acquire Jimmy Butler nearly a year ago. Rumors have recently suggested that a reverse scenario could emerge. Still, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported Thursday, citing a team source, that Golden State has not engaged and does not plan to engage Miami in discussions involving Wiggins.

Wiggins enjoyed a productive tenure with Golden State after arriving before the 2020 trade deadline and departing ahead of the 2025 deadline. During his time with the Warriors, he earned one All-Star selection and averaged 16.7 points while shooting 46.4 percent from the field across 307 appearances, establishing himself as a reliable two-way contributor.

In a hypothetical framework, the Warriors could have considered sending Butler back to Miami along with Jonathan Kuminga and future draft capital. However, that possibility now appears to be off the table as the organization reassesses its priorities following Butler’s injury and the evolving market conditions.

Andrew Wiggins during the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 Championship.

What the Warriors are looking for

Although the Warriors and their fan base maintain a strong appreciation for Wiggins, the premier target on the current trade market remains Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to Slater, the Golden State has expressed a willingness to assemble a substantial offer in pursuit of the former MVP, signaling the franchise’s continued ambition to compete at the highest level.

If the Warriors fail to land Antetokounmpo, there appears to be no alternative player on the market capable of generating the same level of asset commitment from the organization. Golden State has also been loosely linked to Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. throughout the season, but team sources have consistently downplayed the seriousness of those discussions.

Meanwhile, reports from Basketball Talk and NBC Sports suggest the Warriors are viewed by some league observers as potential frontrunners in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes due to the assets they can offer. Golden State possesses up to four future first-round draft picks, resources that represent some of the NBA franchise’s most valuable long-term tools as it balances present contention with future sustainability.