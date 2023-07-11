Stephen Curry has seen many changes at the Golden State Warriors this offseason. While the team kept the core that led them to multiple NBA championships, it also lost a number of members.

With Bob Myers gone after 12 years, Mike Dunleavy made significant moves as soon as he got promoted to general manager. Of course, the decision to trade Jordan Poole for Chris Paul continues to make noise in San Francisco.

The roster will also look different this year due to the number of role players that left in free agency, but even the Warriors’ front office suffered departures ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Nick U’Ren leaving Warriors for Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA announced former Golden State Warriors senior basketball executive Nick U’Ren as their new general manager. Apart from Myers, the Dubs also lost Shaun Livingston this offseason.

This shows how things are changing at the Warriors, not only on the roster, but within the entire organization. But then again, the core that delivered multiple rings is still there and that’s what matters.

The Dubs managed to keep a competitive team around Curry by re-signing Draymond Green while landing Chris Paul. Additionally, they added some interesting depth pieces.