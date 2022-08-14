The 2022 NBA Champions are set to return to work on September 30 for the 2022 NBA Preseason. Check out the games in which Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will return to the court.

TheGolden State Warriors will return to work on the last week of September. So, head coach Steve Kerr is set to clinch another NBA Championship Ring since day one. Also, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are already preparing for the preseason that heads up to Japan.

The Warriors won their 7th NBA Championship title to the Boston Celtics on June, 2022. But a new challenge will be to clinch it for the second time a in row. Just as they did for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, both with one of the best performances ever as a team.

Also, their 2022 Ring ceremony has a date and a rival. It will be on October 28th against the Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James at the Chase Center for the 2022-23 NBA season opening matchup. However, the Dubs have a five-game schedule for the 2022 NBA preseason before that game.

Golden State Warriors' NBA preseason schedule

On March, 2022, the Golden State Warriors' front office, represented by President & Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider, announced the Dubs scheduled their first two preseason games in Japan. So, the Warriors and the Washington Wizards will face off on Friday, September 30 and Sunday, October 2 at Saitama Super Arena, marking the first Japan visit for both teams and the 15th and 16th NBA games ever in the country.

A week after, the Warrirors are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center. Two days after, the Dubs will play against the Portland Trail Blazers commanded by Damian Lillard. Finally, the Warriors will close out their preseason games on Friday, October 14, against the Denver Nuggets.

Also, the Warriors announced that the training camps will start on Saturday, September 24, at Chase Center in San Francisco. So, the time is running out for the Dubs, as there are still time for a last-minute move for either Kevin Durant or somebody else.