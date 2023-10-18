The Golden State Warriors lost one of the most important pieces of their dynasty. Bob Myers stepping down as their GM made some people in NBA circles believe it was the beginning of the end for Steve Kerr’s process.

Myers was the architect behind the Dubs’ dynasty. While he didn’t draft Stephen Curry, he did manage to surround him with the talent he needed to thrive, not to mention the fact that he signed him to multiple contract extensions.

More than that, Myers was often the voice of reason within the organization. He could keep Draymond Green’s temper in check, all while having a great and close relationship with all the other players, staffers, trainers, and the front office. His work behind closed doors was simply vital.

And now that the Warriors and Klay Thompson have reportedly stalled talks about a potential extension, the former GM admits that this kind of situation is why he decided to leave in the first place.

Bob Myers Shares Thoughts On Klay Thompson’s Situation

“Well, this is why I left, first of all,” Myers told Malika Andrews. “A lot of times, people will say it’s just business, but this is not a just business situation. There is going to be a statue of this player outside of Chase Center. He was instrumental in bringing four championships, he’s beloved inside the organization (and) with the fanbase.”

Myers explained that there are a lot of factors that come into place when doing this kind of deal. It’s not as easy to think with a cool head when you already have a bond and a relationship with the guy you’re supposed to do business with.

Adrian Wojnarowski recently confirmed that Thompson is going to test free agency. There has been little-to-no progress between both parties regarding a contract extension, and Thompson stated that he won’t let any of that distract him throughout the course of the season.

New GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. was Bob Myers’ pupil, so chances are that he’s actively trying to get him a new deal, but that’s not going to happen any time soon. Thompson could use his leverage by meeting with several teams, and there’s no doubt that he could fetch a very lucrative contract and get plenty of touches somewhere else, even if he doesn’t have as big a shot to win a ring as he does in the Bay area.

Thompson Is Vital

Just like Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson is a pivotal part of their project. He’s one of the best three-point shooters in the history of this game, and his perimeter defense has also taken plenty of pressure off Stephen Curry’s shoulders.

Thompson has always put the team first, so he’s not likely to leave over a couple of million. He’s been vocal about his desire to stay in the Bay area for the remainder of his career, and the organization owes him that much after he helped them win four NBA championships in the past decade.