Draymond Green reveals his biggest leadership failure during his Warriors tenure

Draymond Green has been an integral part of the Golden State Warriors‘ dynasty alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, guiding the franchise to four NBA titles. Known for his fiery leadership, Green has often served as the emotional and vocal leader of the squad. However, he recently revealed that even he has struggled in this role, pointing to a specific incident as his biggest misstep.

During an interview with Penny Hardaway on Two Cents podcast, Green reflected on the altercation with Jordan Poole during training camp in October 2022, an incident in which Green punched Poole, now a member of the Washington Wizards.

“I will say I was kind of thrust into a vet role before I was ready to handle it. Before I knew what it took to handle it, I failed miserably,” Green admitted. “One of my biggest failures as a vet was what happened with Jordan Poole. It took me going through that failure with someone who chose to be close to me—someone who picked his locker next to mine because he wanted to learn from me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green further elaborated on how the experience affected him personally and professionally: “He was someone that I would spend time with, someone I poured into, and I acted completely out of line. I haven’t felt that kind of failure in most things in my life. It taught me a ton; it showed me how to be a better vet.”

Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors walk to the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Green commends Poole’s progress

Following a November matchup against the Wizards, Green had high praise for Poole’s growth. Speaking to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Green acknowledged the young guard’s improved shot selection and composure.

Advertisement

see also Wizards’ Jordan Poole takes a subtle jab at former Warriors teammate Draymond Green

“He’s playing a lot better. His shot selection… you come to a new situation, and as a competitor, you want to show everything,” Green said. “I think last year he was pressing. He wanted it so bad. He’s settling in. Last year, there were bad shots, but he wanted it so bad.”

Advertisement

Steve Kerr on the Green-Poole incident

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also reflected on the infamous altercation during a September appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show. Kerr admitted the impact it had on the team’s dynamic: “He was out of line with Jordan, and he knew it right away. It made the season incredibly difficult for everybody,” Kerr said.

While the incident remains a dark chapter in Green’s otherwise stellar Warriors tenure, his candid reflection and acknowledgment of the lessons learned show his continued growth as both a player and a leader.

Advertisement