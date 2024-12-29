One player who remains unapologetically himself, regardless of public opinion, is Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. Known for his candid podcast where he discusses key NBA topics and his on-court performances, Green has become one of the league’s most influential voices among fans.

Green’s opinions reflect his deep understanding of the game and his unique perspective. He frequently shares his unfiltered thoughts on his show and often carries those sentiments into press conferences. Recently, Green addressed the media regarding open mics capturing player interactions, referencing an incident during the Warriors‘ win over the Phoenix Suns.

“Wake the f*** up or go sit the f*** down,” Green was heard saying to Buddy Hield during the game, a moment caught by courtside microphones. Later, he explained the context behind his fiery words and delved into the broader implications of such moments being broadcast.

“One thing I’ve learned from coaches is that leadership varies. If you think you can lead a team in one set way, you’re mistaken. You have to understand what motivates each individual. Leading one player doesn’t look the same as leading another, and you’ve got to figure out what makes them tick,” Green shared.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of their preseason game.

He also added, “Mics pick up everything nowadays. I don’t care. I’ll say it right into the mic.” With that statement, Green made it clear that he’s not concerned about how his in-game comments are perceived, reaffirming his belief in honest communication as part of his leadership style.

Green reflects on leadership after victory over Suns

Warriors forward shared candid insights following Golden State’s victory against the Phoenix Suns. With the NBA regular season nearing its midpoint, players and teams are exploring strategies to solidify their aspirations as the new year approaches.

“We’re 16-15; we’re not thrilled about this,” Green said during a postgame interview. “It’s not like we’re sitting around waiting for things to change. No, you make the change. I know what it takes to win. As a leader, it’s my job to figure out how to help this team succeed. That means finding ways to connect with each player and adjust as needed.”

Warriors set for final December showdown

As 2024 draws to a close, the Golden State Warriors are preparing for their final game of the calendar year. Currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, the team aims to improve their position with a strong finish. Their last challenge of December pits them against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a matchup that could set the tone for the remainder of their season.

