The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA this offseason by trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul. Not only because the veteran guard had a rivalry with Steve Kerr‘s team, but especially because many wondered how he would fit next to Stephen Curry.

This will be the sixth different team in the 38-year-old’s career (New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns) and the question is whether the Dubs will be the first to make him come off the bench.

Paul has so far started in every NBA game he took part in, but his role in San Francisco has raised a lot of speculation. Kerr, however, has already figured out how to include him in the lineup for the first preseason game.

Chris Paul included in Warriors’ lineup for preseason opener

The Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the preseason opener on Saturday, October 7 at 8:30 PM (ET). Ahead of the game, Steve Kerr confirmed the Dubs’ starting five will be Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Draymond Green will be a notable absence due to injury. The team said Monday the 33-year-old suffered a left lateral ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. In the meantime, Kerr can try this lineup where both CP3 and Steph get to start.

What’s the Warriors’ first game in the 2023-24 NBA season?

The Golden State Warriors will start the 2023-24 NBA season against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, October 24, at 10 PM (ET).