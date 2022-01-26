Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves face each other on Thursday at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors will meet with Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 122nd regular-season game. The Golden State Warriors are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 71 direct duels to this day, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have celebrated a triumph in exactly 50 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 16, 2022, and it ended in a 119-99 win for the Timberwolves at home. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 27th, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been in a good form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four times and lost just once (WLWWW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Minnesota Timberwolves have an identical record of four wins in their last five matches (WWLWW).

The Warriors currently sit in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.729. While the Timberwolves are placed five positions below them, in seventh place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.511. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 14, 1989, and it ended in a 101-98 win for the Timberwolves.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, to be played on Thursday, at the Chase Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

