NY Rangers confirm important roster move amid trade rumors of Vincent Trocheck and Adam Fox

The New York Rangers have confirmed that Brett Berard has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack. After the 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames, general manager Chris Drury continues making moves in an attempt to finish the season as strong as possible.

Berard is 23 years old and is one of the most interesting prospects on the team. Considering their situation in the Eastern Conference, many fans were surprised by the decision, as it seemed like an ideal opportunity to continue developing him.

During the last few weeks, the team’s front office was linked in many rumors about Vincent Trocheck and his future. Now, even though the trade deadline has already passed, the noise has shifted to other names as the NY Rangers could reportedly consider a trade involving Adam Fox or Vladislav Gavrikov.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Rangers?

Next for the New York Rangers is to finish the season in the most respectable way and, although it is almost impossible, try to keep adding points to stay alive in the wild card race. At the moment, they are 18 points behind the Boston Bruins.

Then, when the year ends, a huge rebuilding process could possibly come and that might once again place star names like Trocheck, Fox, or Gavrikov on the trading block.

Advertisement

The pressure continues to increase considering that, despite having big stars and a huge market, the Rangers have not been able to win the Stanley Cup since the 1993–94 season.

Advertisement