Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Capital One Arena this Sunday, January 23, at 3:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Wizards are coming off a two-game losing streak. They had managed to get a little closer to the Charlotte Hornets and the Philadelphia 76ers (the 7th and 6th in the Eastern Conference respectively) thinking of moving up positions to be able to go directly to the Playoffs or to have a location that would give them better chances in the Play-in. However, the losses dropped them to 9th place and now they will be looking to bounce back.

Others who also come from losing two games in a row are the Celtics, who despite this have been able to remain as the 10th in the standings. That has also been possible because the New York Knicks are coming off 3 consecutive losses. However, Boston should not get too confident and win to keep their place, as not only the Knicks, but also the Atlanta Hawks, who are coming off 3-game winning streak, are very close.

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C

Live Stream: FuboTV

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics will play this Sunday, January 23 at 3:30 PM (ET) at the Capital One Arena will be the third between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on October 27 and October 30, and both times were victories for the Wizards by 116-107 and 115-112 respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics to be played this Sunday, January 23, at the Capital One Arena, Washington D.C; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBCSWA, NBC Sports Boston.

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. Actually, those who are chosen as favorites will surely be for very little since they are two teams with equal forces.

