The Golden State Warriors start their preseason with a game against the Washington Wizards at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. Here, find out the game information, the storylines, how to watch or stream live this game in the US, predictions, and odds.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream 2022 NBA Preseason in the US

The Golden State Warriors will have their preseason opener against the Washington Wizards at the Saitama Super Arena for the 2022 NBA Preseason in Japan. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Preseason game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game in the US.

As the current NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors need to prove they got what its needed to repeat the title in the 2022-23 NBA Season since the very first game. As Klay Thompson mentioned days ago, he's got a good feeling about the team, but they need to prove it on the basketball court.

On the other side, the Washington Wizards are in the middle of rebuilding the team.They managed to keep their superstar player Bradley Beal with them, and now they will have to build a competitive team around him. This will be the first test for them ahead of the upcoming season.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022

Time: 6:00 AM (ET)

Location: Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 AM

CT: 5:00 AM

MT: 4:00 AM

PT: 3:00 AM

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards will face-off at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. However, this two sides have played against each other four times last season. In those games, the Wizards won three times, while the Warriors just won once.

However, as this game is for the preseason, it is unclear whether both the Warriors or the Wizards will play their starters for the regular season in such short time to recover for the season opener in three weeks. Despite the Japanese fans want to watch their favorite NBA superstars in Tokyo.

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors in the US

The 2022 NBA Preseason will start with a game between the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors. It will be played on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM (ET). This game will be available to watch exclusively on NBA TV in the US.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US may have difficulties to predict a winner for this game. Simply because this game will be for the 2022 NBA Preseason. Despite the Golden State Warriors are the current NBA Champions, it is unclear which players will be the starters for this game, and, the same goes for the Washington Wizards, which makes it unclear to predict what's going to happen.