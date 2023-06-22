Teams in need for young talent are getting ready for the NBA Draft 2023. This event could have massive implications for the future of the league because it may shape contenders. Know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the event for free.

Sometimes it’s very intriguing to know who the first overall pick is going to be. That’s exactly what happened last year before Paolo Banchero was selected by the Orlando Magic. However, that won’t be the case this time.

The lottery had the San Antonio Spurs as the winners of the night getting the main pick. This year it has an even bigger meaning because an elite prospect like Victor Wembanyama is available. There is always surprises in the draft, but it would be shocking if he isn’t the first pick.

When is the NBA Draft 2023?

The NBA Draft 2023 will take place this Thursday, June 22. The event will be held at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

NBA Draft 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch the NBA Draft 2023 in the US

The NBA Draft 2023 will be available to watch or live stream in the US. ABC and ESPN are the broadcast options.